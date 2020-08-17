A five-member task force will attempt to reduce the effects of climate change in Verona.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Common Council unanimously agreed to create a sustainability task force, which would aim to build green infrastructure, support natural areas, conserve natural resources and amend city ordinances to address the impacts of climate change.
The task force would be made up of a minimum of five people. Members of the public are able to participate.
One of the goals would be to work towards using 100% renewable energy for city needs by 2050.
The resolution states that the City of Verona recognizes that climate change is at a critical stage that is increasingly impacting human health and well-being, ecosystems and the economy. It states that climate change impacts youth and future generations who will be most severely impacted.