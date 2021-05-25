As events return and public buildings reopen, the Verona Common Council plans to meet in person next month for the first time since March 2020.
Starting June 14, alders will meet in a hybrid fashion to maintain accessibility for both online viewers and in-person attendees. Meeting participants can either speak to alders in person at City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., or virtually.
The hybrid model will require a change of Verona ordinance, city attorney Bryan Kleinmayer said, because as of now it requires alders to be in person. So the city will work to develop policies surrounding the change and hope to present those polices to council on June 14, city administrator Adam Sayre said.
Ald. Charlie Ryan (Dist. 2) was elected in April of 2020 and has never attended a Common Council meeting in-person because of COVID-19. He argued there are barriers to holding meetings completely in person, or completely virtual and that a hybrid model could eliminate barriers to technology, as well as for people who can’t drive to a meeting.
“What COVID has proven is you can actually still accomplish quite a lot and the pandemic has changed things – hopefully for the better in some ways,” he said.
Committee meetings, however, will be in person starting June 2 because of the limitations of space and technology for meetings in succession.
Some meetings that were already scheduled as virtual such as the Monday, June 7 plan commission and the board of review meeting on June 16, will remain virtual, Sayre said.