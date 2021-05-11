The City of Verona will apply for a county grant to pave a portion of a path being rebuilt near the Ice Age Trail on the city’s south side.
The path runs along a major sewer line known as the east-side interceptor that was replaced over the past several months. The $7.7 million construction project involved the removal of many trees and created a lane as wide as 70 feet in some places.
At the Tuesday, May 10, Common Council meeting, alders unanimously approved submitting the application to Dane County’s PARC and Ride grant program.
The grant would provide up to 50% matching funds for the $186,000 path project. The grant is awarded to nonprofits, villages, cities or other governmental units like school districts in Dane County that develop new regional bicycle playgrounds or regional bicycle/pedestrian trails that are identified in the Dane County Parks and Open Space Plan or Bike Dane Initiative.
The application is due June 1, with an expected notice of award by mid- to late-summer, Sara Rigellmen, park property planner with the Dane County Parks, told the Press.