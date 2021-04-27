Part of a family farm at the corner of Shady Oak Lane and County Hwy. PD could make way for a 400-unit residential development.
Veridian Homes’ concept plans for redeveloping the 149-acre, called The Marty Property include 292 single family units, 92 senior living units and eight twin homes. The plans show three parks ranging from less than an acre to 6.5 acres, as well as a wetland area and a stream running north and south.
The Plan Commission is expected to review the plans and provide feedback at its Monday, May 3, meeting. After the commission and Common Council review it, the developer would have to submit two more detailed plans for consideration, each of which require public hearings.
The plan includes 74 homes with alley-lane access – parking behind the home – which is relatively new to Verona. A section of the Woods at Cathedral Point, currently under construction on the city’s south side, includes some of this type of home.
The application states the price points of the home will range from first time home-buyers to luxury housing options, but it does not specify prices.
Veridian homes are found in two other neighborhoods in Verona: Cathedral Point and the Woods at Cathedral Point, both on the city’s south side. According to Veridian's website the homes in those neighborhoods have starting prices ranging from $409,900 to $553,500.