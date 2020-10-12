Part of North Main Street is expected to be closed during the overnight period next week.
Construction workers will install storm sewers from East Verona Avenue to West Harriet Street starting 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 21, with plans to finish by 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Residents within those limits will have access to their houses, city assistant public works director Eric Schulz wrote in an email to the Press. Before the closure, a traffic shift is planned to begin Thursday, Oct. 15, which will have little impact on traffic, he wrote.
The timeline is weather-dependent, but drivers can look at the portable changeable message boards installed north of Verona Avenue for immediate updates.
Detours for the closure are at Cross County Road, Enterprise Drive and E. Verona Avenue.