After hearing concerns from nearby residents, the City of Verona has agreed to halt winter plowing on the future paved path adjacent to the Ice Age Trail.
Not plowing the multi-use path – which will be about a half-mile long, will allow for winter recreation activities like snowshoeing and cross country skiing, parks and urban forestry director Dave Walker told the Press on Tuesday, March 23. The path, which is expected to be constructed from August to September, runs from County Hwy. M along the Badger Mill Creek past the Lincoln Street bridge. From there, it flows into a gravel path near Arbor Vitae Lane.
Residents of the area have expressed concerns about the path increasing traffic and disruptions it could have on wildlife and their privacy. They raised these concerns with city and county staff during monthly listening sessions for the East Side Interceptor project over the winter.
The paved path is part of the reconstruction of an area by the trail disrupted by the East Side Interceptor project, which is replacing two miles of 60 year old sewer pipes along the Badger Mill Creek on the city’s east side. The City of Verona is completing the interceptor project in conjunction with Madison Metropolitan Sewer District and Dane County’s parks department.
An estimated 20 houses have property lines that back up to the path, Walker told the Press.
City staff have indicated that paved paths are important for accessibility for all people – including those using wheelchairs and commuter cyclists. The city’s comprehensive plan states that paved paths aim to make the city more connected.
The reduced maintenance agreement was a compromise and passed unanimously at the Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry Commission meeting March 17.
Walker added that the commission has the ability to revisit the policy in the future if, for example, commuter traffic increases.