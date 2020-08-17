If a new Catholic school were built on North Main Street, it should share an entrance and parking lot with St. Andrew Church, alders told reluctant St. Ambrose Academy representatives of the project at their Aug. 12 meeting.
The Verona Common Council was not authorized to take action on the proposal, as the purpose of the discussion was to provide the developer with feedback before it invested in more detailed plans. But three alders and Mayor Luke Diaz made it clear they were not in favor of extending Silent Street to North Main – a key concern for nearby residents.
Other key concerns that had been raised by neighbors and the Plan Commission over the previous few weeks included parking and the amount of impervious surface in the proposal to build the 13,000-square foot St. Ambrose Catholic school to serve grades 6-12 north of St. Andrew at 301 N. Main St.
The initial plan is to have 150 students attend in the project’s first phase, and a future phase of the plan would add a 12,000-square foot building to accommodate 100 more students, a 10,000 square foot gym, athletic fields for soccer, football practice and track and a cafeteria/multi-purpose space.
Rev. Scott Emerson, of St. Christopher Catholic Parish, which emcompasses St. Andrew, said the parish is not in favor of sharing its parking lot with a potential St. Ambrose project. He reiterated the same point he had made to the Plan Commission on Aug. 3, that the church and the academy are two separate entities.
The church would sell the land to St. Ambrose, and not be affiliated with the school.
The academy would be the sixth school site along a small strip of roadway along North Main Street. Starting Sept. 8, school-based traffic around the area will be limited, with the district only bringing back grades K-2 amid COVID-19 restrictions, but eventually nearly 1,800 students will be brought to the area on a regular basis once schools are allowed to fully operate again.
Ald. Kate Cronin (Dist. 3) compared developing the academy on that lot to putting a 20 pounds of potatoes in a 10-pound sack, and said the growth of the school cannot be accommodated in the space.
Traffic engineer Jess Billmeyer delivered a short presentation on the correlation between an increase in access points on arterial streets like North Main and collisions, reinforcing the Council’s suggestion for a single access point to the church and proposed school.
He said increasing the number of access points per mile on streets that are main thoroughfares make the number of crashes go up quickly.
Increasing the number of access points from 10 to 20, he said, increases crashes by 30%; another 20 would increase crashes by 60%.
“Each driveway is a conflict point with increased potential for a crash,” Billmeyer’s slideshow stated.
Alds. Evan Touchett (D-4) and Charlie Ryan (D-2) said the busy times for the church and the academy should not overlap, and that the two parties should work out a solution.
Later, Touchett said the extra pavement and adding another entrance on North Main Street would be inefficient and a bad use of space.
Ald. Charlotte Jerney (D-3), Cronin, Ryan and Diaz all said they are opposed to a Silent Street extension, which has been a key concern for nearby residents, who submitted more than 50 letters in opposition to the project.
The street has been considered for an extension for more than 15 years, but it's always been controversial. A proposed extension was removed from a draft of the Downtown Verona Mobility Development Plan in 2014, and in 2006, a plan to extend Silent Street was removed from the city’s capital budget just prior to the vote.
A petition that was circulated through the neighborhood and then submitted to the city states that St. Ambrose’s school proposal is not compatible with the community, neighbors' concerns have been ignored and they are concerned about large contingents of vehicles parking in the neighborhood, which was established without sidewalks.
The proposal alders reviewed has a secondary gated emergency exit from what would be school property onto Silent Street.
Billmeyer had also addressed parking concerns at the Aug. 3 Plan Commission meeting, saying an average of 26 cars is parked daily in the St. Ambrose parking lot at its current location in Madison.
Katie Kohl (D-2) said the applicants addressed concerns from residents and alders of the stormwater runoff that heads east into the residential neighborhood, causing flooding.
Stormwater runoff is mostly generated by the church parking lot, a stormwater engineer for St. Ambrose said.
St. Ambrose plans to add stormwater management systems and storm sewers to route the runoff northerly to another storm sewer system, the engineer said.