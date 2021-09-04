Even volunteer political positions are having trouble with labor shortages, it seems.
As of Friday, Sept. 3, five days before the deadline to apply for the open District 2 seat on Verona’s Common Council, the job had no applicants.
District 2 has rarely lacked for interested political candidates in recent years. It’s been the source of several contested elections, including Katie Kohl defeating incumbent Jack Linder in 2018 and Sarah Gaskell defeating incumbent Scott Stewart in 2017, and in 2016, an open spot drew five applicants.
But when Kohl resigned in May, only one person applied (Rye Kimmett), and six weeks after Charlie Ryan announced he would be vacating the other seat, nobody has attempted to fill that spot.
If more than one person applies for the seat, alders will vote. If nobody applies, city administrator Adam Sayre told the Press, he’ll recommend the city repost it, just as it does for open jobs. The council likely would discuss it Sept. 13.
City staff cannot recruit candidates, but alders can, and Sayre said some have been, with no success. The position is posted on social media and the city website. Applications should be sent to city clerk Holly Licht at holly.licht@ci.verona.wi.us.
Candidates must be residents of District 2, which is west of North Main Street and mostly north of Basswood Avenue. The application requires a resume and answers to nine questions posted on the city’s website, such as what are the most important issues facing the city.
Any prospective candidates would address the Common Council in a future meeting.