A fix for the overflow problems ailing Goose Lake remains complicated, and the most recent recommendations would require sending more water onto private land nearby.
The City of Fitchburg and Town of Verona have been working together on reducing the flooding of the kettle pond near the border of the two entities since 2019, after record flooding the year before prompted the closure of Fitchrona Road twice and flooded nearby properties.
Flooding has been more frequent in recent years, causing Fitchrona Road to be closed at least once in eight of the past 20 years, and that road is becoming more heavily traveled with the addition of the SuperTarget in the Orchard Pointe subdivision in 2007 and buildup of the Quarry Ridge subdivision over the past few years.
If the town and city can agree on a preferred solution, they would need to get approval from multiple county, state and federal agencies. But even that remains elusive, with the first two suggestions from engineers failing to perform in computer modeling and the most recent ones pushing more water onto private property.
That didn’t sit well with Rob Slotten, whose family owns land west and south of Goose Lake in the Town of Verona.
After consultants with AE2S presented those two options, labeled Alternatives 1A and 1B, in a public information meeting held virtually Wednesday, Oct. 14, Slotten wrote in an email to the town and city and copied to the Star/Press that he was disappointed engineers didn’t seem to be aware of the problems it would cause downstream.
“At ALT 1A capacity you will be dumping pretty close to the capacity of our culvert downstream. That sounds OK until you actually look at the map and realize that is only part of the volume of water that culvert must handle,” Slotten wrote. “You will certainly be well over the capacity of our culvert causing significant damage to the Slotten property.”
Alternative 1A, as it is called, would install two 48-inch culverts on the south side of Goose Lake. Those would allow more water into the wetland area before traveling southwest to the Badger Mill Creek, which flows through the City of Verona and back out into the town before going into the Sugar River. Alternative 1B, which the consultants did not recommend, would instead install three larger box culverts.
As a part of the project, Kirsch recommended also increasing the capacity of Goose Lake, saying that while it couldn’t be the entire solution, it needed to play a part.
Kirsch and Lefers ultimately recommended a combination of the Alternative 1A and increasing the lake capacity. The combined solution would increase the outflow of the lake by increasing the size of the culverts and changing the direction of the water flow to continue southwest to join the Badger Mill Creek rather than go under U.S. Hwy. 18-151, and lowering the lake level so that there is more capacity to adjust to increases in precipitation.
Water flows into Goose Lake from developed land in the northeast that sits at a higher elevation than the lake, Kirsch said during a previous public information meeting in July, but as it attempts to flow out, the elevation of the land increases three different times. The initial path of exit for water out of Goose Lake is at a high elevation, and the two culverts help drain it into the wetland area.
But the small size of those culverts is considered a roadblock, Kirsch said in July, because the capacity for running water is not enough to drain excess water out of the lake. That’s similar to the situation with two culverts in the water stream along U.S. Hwy. 18-151.
Kirsch said that moving water underneath U.S. Hwy. 18-151 isn’t a viable solution because regardless of whether you put a larger culvert there or how much you grade the land near it, the upstream elevation is too high for water to flow naturally.
And while lowering the level of Goose Lake is a part of the solution, Kirsch said, it can’t be the only aspect of any project, because downstream conveyance is still an issue that would continue to leave the area prone to flooding.
“Even if you make (the culverts) upstream bigger … there’s still nowhere for the water to go,” she said. “It takes a lot of work for the water to get through this system, and as it goes through this system, it’s still backing up to the elevation that would put Fitchrona Road at risk.”