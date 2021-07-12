The Verona Senior Center is participating in a national recycling program for writing and drawing instruments.
The center is collecting stationery-related items including watercolor paint dispensers, paint set trays, glue sticks and empty writing utensils such as mechanical pencils, pens, markers and highlighters, according to its July newsletter. The packaging for those items can also be recycled at the center.
Some items cannot be recycled, such as white out containers, the newsletter states.
People can drop off used items at the center’s front desk, at 108 Paoli St., and staff will take care of it from there.
The program is sponsored by TerraCycle and Bic. For a list of what can be recycled, visit terracycle.com/bic.