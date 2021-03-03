Teachers, child care workers and some public-facing essential workers will be eligible March 1 for the COVID-19 vaccine – but in Dane County, that doesn’t mean any will be immediately available for them.
The Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Feb. 25, that these groups will be eligible in priority order: Education and child care staff, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, and facility staff and residents in congregate living settings. This will add more than 700,000 people to the number that are eligible to get vaccinated.
While these groups are eligible on March 1, educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving vaccines in March and early April, according to a DHS news release, with the remaining listed groups set to be vaccinated in April and May.
In recent weeks, the state’s allocation of vaccines from the federal government has increased and is expected to further increase on March 1. Gov. Tony Evers said based on current allocation numbers, it will take about two months to vaccinate the latest groups.
“Part of bouncing back from this pandemic means protecting all the educators and essential workers, many of whom have been putting their health at risk throughout this pandemic,” said in the news release. “We are working quickly to get more shots in arms as we have supply available. Due to the limited supply of vaccine doses, people 65 and older, educators, and child care workers will be prioritized for the vaccine.”
To vaccinate these priority groups, DHS will focus allocations each week on people 65 and older and educators to ensure both groups are getting vaccinated before moving on to other groups, according to the DHS news release. Local and tribal health departments are coordinating local-specific plans to vaccinate K-12 education and child care staff.
DHS recommended making these groups eligible for the vaccine based on “relative vulnerability and risk of exposure to COVID-19,” according to the news release.