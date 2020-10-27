Clerks in the greater Verona area are planning to dedicate more poll workers than usual this Election Day to tabulating absentee ballots.
Both City of Verona clerk Ellen Clark and Town of Verona clerk Teresa Withee expect a steady stream of in-person voters on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but not nearly as many coming in on Election Day as in past years. As of Friday, Oct. 16, 36.8% of registered voters in both the city and the town had already mailed back their absentee ballots, and during the first few days of early absentee voting held at the city and town halls on Oct. 20-21, at least 500 more people voted.
Across the country, the presidential election will look different this year from how it did in previous years. In addition to needing to adhere to social distancing requirements within the polling locations, clerks have seen high numbers of absentee ballot requests and higher levels of in-person early voting than in prior years.
While clerks have generally been encouraging residents to vote absentee to reduce congestion at the polls, questions of whether mailed-in ballots will be counted have been raised, even as the U.S. Postal Service reversed new operational policies earlier this year that critics decried as a means of sabotaging mailed absentee ballots. Perceived longer round-trips for mailed-in ballots has prompted more people to take advantage of early in-person voting hours throughout the U.S.
More than 80% of votes cast in the greater Verona area in both the April and August elections this year were either mailed-in or in-person absentee.
Clark said that in addition to having more staff dedicated to processing absentees, the city has rented two tabulators, one for each location, to make counting votes more efficient. Absentee ballots need to be separate from those filled out on Election Day, so normally, it would be time-consuming to have to separate them out, but with an extra tabulator at each voting location, absentee ballots will have their own machine, Clark explained.
“It’ll actually make it easier for us at the end of the night,” she said. “That takes quite a lot of time, so this should be helpful.”
Withee said that more of the town's poll workers would be processing absentees than in previous elections where the rate of absentee voting was more historically average, but expects that all absentee ballots will be processed by the time polls close.
“I don’t anticipate the processing of absentees to go any later than the actual voting,” she said. “Now I might just be naive on that thinking because it is my first presidential (election with the town) … but we had over 300 absentees for the August election, and they had those processed by 1:30 p.m.”
Both the city and the town are training additional polling staff, after many of their regular workers who are often older in age, decided to stay home for the April election as contracting COVID-19 became a serious consideration.
Clark said she’s placing poll workers in teams of people, and putting those who are either married to one another or live in the same household together on a team processing absentee ballots. Withee will also be pairing people together, she said, in duos that consist of a seasoned poll worker, and one of around a dozen new workers.
The Edgewood College baseball team also will volunteer at the city’s polling locations, Clark said, by keeping traffic moving in the parking lots, assisting with curbside voting and directing people to the dropboxes for where to place absentee ballots at each location.
“They feel like because they actually play their games here in Verona, that’s a good way for them to give back to the community,” she said.
And like the two previous elections this year, there will be extensive sanitation procedures and personal protective equipment. The state elections commission and the county provided most of the PPE, including masks, gloves and face shields, to the city and the town and plexiglass barriers between poll workers and voters for added safety.
Clark said that the city is also preparing for a larger number of election observers on the day of – usually with a presidential election, there tends to be a decent number that show up from both major parties and various organizations, but with the distrust that has been sowed in the election process leading up to the day, she expects to have a few more than normal, she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’ll require poll staff to balance the observers’ right to be there, with a limit of how many people can physically be in the space at one time.
“The challenge with that is because we’re required to practice social distancing, there’s only so much room in our polling places,” she said.