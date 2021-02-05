Snowmobiles are allowed on a portion of the Military Ridge State Trail despite the signage, Kevin Swenson of the state Department of Natural Resources told the Press.
Signs that are decades old indicate that no motorized vehicles are allowed on the trail. However, during the open season snowmobiles are.
Swenson, who is the park property manager, said the signs have been there for decades but are being remade to include snowmobiles, e-bikes and power-driven mobility devices like wheelchairs.
David Hoffman, who has been using the snowmobile trails in Verona for about a decade, said that he did have a person try to stop him from riding down the trail with his snowmobile, so he is happy the new signs are being put in place.
He lives near the park and rides on East Verona Avenue and said the Military Ridge Trail is convenient.
“A number of people use the trail,” Hoffman said. “When I use it I see others using it as well.”
But Swenson stresses that other motorized vehicles are prohibited.
“The signs are primarily there to remind moto vehicles to note use the trail because that is something we have a problem with,” he said.