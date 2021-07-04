On her first day as the City of Verona's newest clerk, Holly Licht will likely pass on the tour of the office.
Licht returned to the city on June 28, after three years as the clerk in the City of Stoughton. Prior to that, she was the deputy clerk in Verona from 2014 to 2018.
She took the position in May, after five year clerk Ellen Clarke retired because of health concerns. Licht has executed 19 elections, and two presidential recounts. She said wanted to become a city clerk because she has always been interested in government, particularly elections.
“I had great mentors in the former clerks I worked with that taught me so much about the job. After I had some experience, I knew I wanted to continue in the field and became a certified municipal clerk and started my career in Stoughton,” Licht wrote to the Hub in an email.
Beyond running elections, her and the deputy clerk make up the department. Together they conduct and administer elections, maintain the official records for the City of Verona, issue city licenses, maintain the code of ordinances, prepare agendas/notices for the common council and committees, and respond to records requests.
Outside of the office Licht enjoys traveling, reading, cycling, and spending time with my friends and family, especially my nephew Easton, her fiance Abe, and her cat Moe.
Here is a slightly edited Q&A with Licht.
Where are you from?
I grew up in Brodhead and have lived in Madison for the past 10 years.
While election administration is probably the most public aspect of a city clerk, your office handles other duties. Can you talk about the department's other responsibilities?
One of the main duties outside of elections is working with the Common Council. I prepare the agendas, packets and other notices for the city. I also take the minutes and maintain the ordinances, resolutions, contracts, and other records. The clerks department also issues city licenses: liquor licenses, special event licenses, dog and chicken licenses, etc.
Are there things other cities are doing that you think Verona could be doing within its clerk department?
I have only been in my position for a couple days, and nothing has stuck out as something that needs immediate attention or improvement. I look forward to learning more in the next couple months and adjusting as needed.
Do you have ideas or innovations that you’d like to implement in Verona?
I think Verona is already innovative, especially when it comes to elections. We already have electronic poll books (Badger Books) which help to eliminate any errors at the polls and makes the administrative side of the election more efficient. After the census data comes out this fall and we redistrict, we will have to determine if adding another polling location in the city would be beneficial.
2020 was an unprecedented year for city clerks. Can you talk about a difficult moment during that time, as well as a positive moment you experienced as it relates to being a city clerk?
The most difficult moment during 2020 was when COVID hit right before the April 2020 Presidential Primary. We did not know much about COVID or how it spread. We didn’t have access to the supplies we needed. And a lot of our more experienced poll workers decided not to work. In Stoughton, we typically have four polling places and we had to go down to one polling place a week before the election due to our shortage of workers and some of our normal polling places feeling uneasy about letting us use their space. In the end, the state was able to provide cleaning supplies and masks, Gov. Tony Evers deployed the National Guard to work the polls, and several community members who had never worked the polls stepped up and it ended up being a very successful election.
A positive from 2020 is that many voters learned about the absentee ballot process and have a better understanding of how it works. Drop boxes made it easier than ever for voters to return their ballot. I believe that continued use of absentee voting will increase voter participation overall.
What are you looking forward to in this role?
I’m looking forward to working again with the staff and election workers that I had previously worked with during my time as deputy clerk and meeting new people. I am also looking forward to seeing the continued growth of the city and the changes it brings.
What will be some challenges?
I think the biggest challenge facing clerks across the state is ensuring that voters have confidence in the integrity of our elections and our processes. Wisconsin will continue to be a swing state on the national level and legal battles are sure to continue, but we have a great system and have proved time and time again that it works, and it is accurate. The election process is transparent. Everything we do is open to the public. I encourage more people to get involved with working the polls or observing on Election Day.