A medical clinic that would treat patients without billing insurance hopes to build on East Verona Ave.
Amanda Preimesberger submitted an application to the Plan Commission for a Direct Primary Care family medicine clinic at 300 E. Verona Ave.
The medical facility is described as direct patient care for a monthly membership fee. Patients can get comprehensive primary care, prenatal and some urgent/sick-care services without billing an insurance company, according to the application.
The second floor of the two-story building would have two one-bedroom apartments, similar to the setup at Capitol Physical Therapy, a block to the east.
The plan is in the conceptual phase and is set to be discussed at the upcoming Plan Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. The discussion is meant to provide initial feedback to the developer, and no action will be taken.
Care delivery would occur through office visit, telephone, email, virtual video visit or house calls when indicated. The clinic would not dispense or store controlled substances on site, such opiates, stimulants, benzodiazepines, according to the application.
The anticipated practice hours would be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.