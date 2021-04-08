A 22 year old man is dead after a car and motorcycle collision occurred at the intersection of County Hwy. PD and J Tuesday, April 6.
Dylan Lamere, of Waunakee, died after being struck by an oncoming driver while traveling westbound on County Hwy PD, a Dane County new release states.
Dane County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the Town of Springdale around 4:45 p.m. April 6, according to a Dane County news release. Deputies reported a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 17 year old girl, was traveling eastbound on County Hwy. PD and swerved to avoid a vehicle that was slowing down to turn northbound on to County Hwy. J.
While avoiding the vehicle, the Chevy Malibu entered the westbound lane and struck Lamere, the release states.
Lamere was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fitchrona EMS and Mount Horeb Fire and Rescue assisted with the dispatch, according to the release.