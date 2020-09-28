A Dane County Circuit Court judge has appointed a lawyer for a Madison man accused of killing his 13 year old daughter in July.
Travis Christianson, 44, had attorney Jessa Nicholson Goetz named to his case as a part of the county’s Criminal Defense Project. The project allows circuit court judges to appoint counsel on a flat-rate basis for criminal defendants who do not qualify for a public defender based on their income.
A judge postponed Christianson’s preliminary hearing from its Aug. 25 date because he had not retained a lawyer by that date.
According to law firm Nicholson, Ganser and Otis, S.C.’s website, founding partner Nicholson focuses on defending against state criminal charges, especially those that are “most controversial and serious,” such as sexual assault, homicide and child abuse.
Police arrested Christianson at his home on the 3000 block of Dorchester Way on Thursday, July 3. The state pressed charges against Christianson for murder of his 13 year old daughter Addrianna, a Savanna Oaks Middle School student, as well as attempted first degree homicide after allegedly stabbing his wife Dawn on her arms after returning from getting beer for him.
Both are felony charges, with the intentional homicide carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.