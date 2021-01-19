Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney is retiring in May, after 14 years as sheriff.
Mahoney was elected in 2006 and has been with law enforcement for 41 years; 40 of which has been spent at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Jan. 18 sheriff’s office news release.
Because Mahoney is retiring prior to the end of his four year term, Gov. Tony Evers will be responsible for appointing his replacement.
Mahoney said serving the community and citizens has been a labor of love.
“I strive every day to make someone’s life better and to earn the trust of the communities we serve,” he said in the news release. “There have been days of extreme heartbreak and days filled with great rewards. I just hope I’ve made a difference.”
Mahoney said he plans to spend more time with family and will continue to be involved in community-based efforts to advance law enforcement and criminal justice reforms, and moving closer to procedural justice, the release states.