Locust Drive will remain a road with a 35 mile per hour speed limit, despite the request of a household in that neighborhood.
The city had received multiple complaints from a household in the Scenic Ridge subdivision about speeding on Locust, the council agenda states.
As a result, the city did a traffic study in May 2020 and April 2021. The latest study showed that 85% of vehicles were going 38 miles per hour or less, with the prior study yielding similar results, the meeting minutes state. Based on the study, the city staff recommended against lowering the speed limit.
The street is located on the south end of the city, and the portion south of Hwy. 18/151 is primarily residential.
Nicole and Aaron Osten said at the May 24 public safety meeting that families in the area are scared to let their children ride bikes because of the high speed, and that the hills on the street create blind spots, according to meeting minutes.
At that same meeting, the public safety committee, which is the body that reviews speed limits, directed city staff to draft an ordinance to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour, against staff recommendations.
But after further discussion at the following committee meeting on Monday, June 14, the committee recommended against the change and for the speed limit to remain as is.
Police chief Bernard Coughlin said the reasons for keeping the speed limit as is are the width of the street, the two sidewalks on both sides, and the amount of controlled intersections. And added that the request is primarily coming from a single household.
No alders entertained a motion to vote on the ordinance change, therefore the Common Council discussed the agenda item only, but took no action on it.
The council did discuss future speed warning signs, or flashing beacons.