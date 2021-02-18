The public will have the opportunity to obtain information, and ask questions about a 700-acre stormwater facility later this month.
The Lincoln Street stormwater facility is in its final stages of design. A virtual public informational meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, and bids for the project are expected to go out the same day, according to the Jan. 11 public works meeting notes.
The project is scheduled to start in either April or May and end in October, according to the project’s website.
Directly to the east of the Lincoln Street stormwater facility under development – which is expected to service 700 acres near the Verona City Center – there will be a biofiltration device made of recycled leaves and brush collected by the city.
It’ll help reduce pollutants in the water by 50%, city public works director Theran Jacobson told the Press, as well as help keep the water at a more manageable temperature as it passes through the system.
The pollutants primarily consist of suspended solids, but the biofiltration device also removes metals and phosphorus.