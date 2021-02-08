Driving along Lincoln Street in October, people might notice a new stormwater facility with advanced water filtering techniques – or maybe they won’t.
Directly to the east of the Lincoln Street stormwater facility under development – which is expected to service 700 acres near the Verona City Center – there will be a disguised biofiltration device made of recycled leaves and brush collected by the city.
It’ll help reduce pollutants in the water by 50%, city public works director Theran Jacobson told the Press, as well as help keep the water at a more manageable temperature as it passes through the system.
The device, which is more like a natural filtration system rather than a noisy metal box, is made with a combination of compost and sand mixture. The biofiltration system will be topped with natural grases and seeds, making it almost unrecognizable to people who pass it by.
After the rain water settles in the pond and solids float to the bottom, the water will pass through the biofiltration system, which is modeled to remove 50% of pollutants. The pollutants primarily consist of suspended solids, but the biofiltration device also removes metals and phosphorus.
A virtual public informational meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, and bids for the project are expected to go out the same day, according to the Jan. 11 public works meeting notes.
The project is scheduled to start in either April or May and end in October, according to the project’s website.
There are three layers to the water quality improvement of the stormwater facility: the pond where solids settle, cooling of the water temperature and biofiltration device.
The water that will filter through the system will come from parts of downtown, Silent Street, Cross Country Road and even some of the Gateway Lands. By the time the water has gone through the Lincoln Street channel and enters the pond, it will already have been filtered by two other stormwater facilities on Silent Street and Cross Country Road.
Although other stormwater facilities like the ones in the Cathedral Point subdivision and on Northern Lights Road filter 80% of pollutants, the water passes through one filtration system.
“When you have other treatment devices upstream of this one; to achieve a greater percentage of pollutant removal is much greater and harder to do because the solids that are easily removed are already removed (upstream),” Jacobson said.
Stormwater facilities generally aim to act as flood mitigation and to improve water quality, Jacobson said, but added that the city’s planned facility is a different magnitude because of the amount of pollutant reduction and the size, Theran Jacobson public works director told the Press.
“They're more of your typical stormwater detention pond where the wet pool is the larger feature and the filtration area is the smaller feature,” Jacobson explained. “This is the mirror image of that in that the pool is smaller and the filtration system larger.”
The smaller size of the pond is also intentional, Jacobson said. As water gathers in the pond during the summer months, the temperature will increase, he said.
Because of the size of the pond and the filtration device the water that flows out of the system is at a cooler temperature, Jacobson said, something that is beneficial for stream and fish health.
The design of the facility is meant to capture water during a low flow rain, rather than high flow, which is when you get your maximum quality water treatment, Jacobson said.
“So your half-inch rain events, your one-inch rain events, that initial runoff occurring,” he said. “That's what gathers all the pollutants that are at the surface.”