The Lincoln Street bridge that runs over the Badger Mill Creek is expected to be closed for four weeks due to nearby construction of the eastside sewer intercept project.
As of the week of April 19, construction crews are installing the underground sewer pipelines in that area between Lincoln Street and Hillcrest Drive, public works director Theran Jacobson told the Press in an email.
In addition to Lincoln Street bridge, Bruce Street between Badger Mill Creek and Investment Court will also be closed for four weeks to replace pavement. The detour route is Paoli Street to S. Main Street to Locust Drive.