Despite being put on the waiting list for state tax credits last week, two Verona developments with proposed affordable housing units intend to search for alternative funding.
The competitive Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) program would have provided a tax-credit each year for 10 years for the Klassik project and the Sugar Creek Elementary project, to support the 140-170 affordable housing units.
The agency announced last week that neither project was denied the tax credit, rather both projects are considered “on hold” meaning if more tax-credits become available there is still potential for the funding - although this is uncommon.
It’s a decision the developers should know this fall.
Sean O’Brien of Northpointe Development said they would continue to look for other financing options to secure the proposed 50 affordable housing units. Northpointe is building the Klassik project with a three-story, 63 unit apartment with 4,970 square feet of commercial space at 410 and 420 West Verona Ave.
Dane County has committed $1.15 million to fund the affordable housing in the project, and O’Brien said if they change the apartments to an all market-rate they would no longer be eligible for that funding. But regardless of the financing options, the plans for building that were presented to the city will remain the same, he said.
The Sugar Creek Elementary site development with Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company include 250 housing apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space on more than 12 acres. The plans also include a plaza and preserving the historic New Century School building.
Vice president of real estate development for the Alexander Company Matt Meier said that they also will continue to seek other funding options for the 90-120 affordable housing units in the proposed development.
He added that although the projects are considered on hold, he is not anticipating the funding from this program, but the team is still committed to the project.
“There is a huge need for affordable housing in Verona -- we were disappointed that we didn’t get funded in this application process but somehow we will find a way forward,” he said.
The state awarded more than $35 million in federal and state housing tax credits to support 33 housing projects in 19 communities statewide, according to a WHEDA news release.
The total amount requested was more than $57 million.