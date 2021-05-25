Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.