Verona will have a familiar face as its new city clerk starting June 28.
After a previously unsuccessful search, the city hired Holly Licht at its Monday, May 24 Common Council meeting. Licht has been the City of Stoughton clerk since 2018 and served as the deputy clerk for Verona from 2014 to 2018.
The city had been searching for a clerk since Ellen Clark announced her resignation in January. Her last day in the office was Jan. 11, although her official last day was March 5.
The city opened the application three times, and it went through at least two rounds of interviews before deciding on Licht. City administrator Adam Sayre said there were no other applicants in this round.
The council held a closed session discussion before announcing the hire.