In light of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dane County, the Verona Public Library board is keeping its services as curbside-only, until at least September.
During the Library Board’s Aug. 5 meeting, members said they will revisit the reopening issue at their Sept. 2 meeting. But they plan to reopen the library once the Forward Dane plan enters Phase 3.
Conversations about reopening will likely be a continuous topic at meetings until further notice, Stacey Burkart, library director, told the Press in an email.
Curbside pickup is available for patrons from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. The library offers five-minute slots for patrons to pick up requested items.
Patrons may either check out library materials themselves from the online catalog or call 845-7180. There is also a librarian’s choice request form patrons can fill out if they want help choosing items.
Any items being returned are quarantined for 96 hours before being re-rented to a new patron, according to the library’s website. Verona Public Library is a fine free library, and does not charge for late materials unless they are marked as lost or damaged.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org or call 845-7180.