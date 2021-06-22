One of the last conversations Clayton “Clay” Wright had with his mother, Cara Walker, before his death in November revolved around wanting to make a difference in the lives of others.
Four days after the talk, on Nov. 10, 2020, Wright died by suicide after a long battle with depression.
A few days after Wright’s death, his friends knew they wanted to do something to honor and remember their teammate. They decided to honor Wright’s lifelong goal of helping others and started the Clay (Walker) Wright Memorial Scholarship, which will help two high school players in the Verona Lacrosse Club each year financially, as well as offer life and career mentorship.
"We had a talk, like 'Let's create a foundation, let's create something good out of a bad situation. Let's try to do something in his name that’s gonna be helping out, and not just helping other kids financially, but also helping them off with a career path’,” Brian Feiler, one of the organizers and Clay’s best friend, said.
The scholarship will be funded through an annual alumni game, which organizers hope to begin this summer. Donations will also be accepted for the fund, managed by program director Alex Kramer, who was also friends and teammates with Wright.
A GPA of 2.5 will be required for athletes to be considered, and coaches will select two recipients each year. An application process will be ironed out in the coming weeks, Feiler said, but priority will be given to athletes with financial need. The group hopes to start the program this year.
The scholarship will help athletes pay for membership fees and equipment costs and will also include access to an email account with connections to alumni of the Verona Lacrosse Club. Recipients can reach out to these alumni for career advice, college readiness, personal problems and support.
Feiler said Wright was a heckler, often the first to give his friends a hard time, but also the first to have their back and support them however he could. Feiler described Wright, who was his roommate until his death, as a man who put others first.
"He never let the females sleep on the door side of the bed, and he never let her open the door, he opened the car door for her. He was a gentle yet aggressive, funny, goofy, caring giant,” Feiler said.
Feiler recalled road trips when they would come upon someone with a flat tire, and Wright always wanted to help.
"I definitely do think that he always wanted to help people, and I think that was part of his frustration is he didn't know how to and he didn't think he was able to,” Feiler said. “But even the little things, you know, like helping someone strap something down on the side of the road, he was the first person to pull over and help out.”
A love for the sport
As a player, though, Wright was tough to play against. Feiler mentioned the time Wright was kicked out of a championship game for fighting before praising his ability to hold teammates accountable and lead by example.
"He was the guy who didn’t care who he was going against. If he was going against the worst player or the best player in the state, he took it personally,” Feiler said, “‘I don't care what the game is, what your rank is, I’m going to take the ball from you. And I’m going to deny you every time.’”
Wright had a passing interest in many things growing up, Walker said, but lacrosse drew him in immediately when he showed up to tryouts his freshman year of high school.
"It was everything to him. It was the one time that he had a passion for something. He really loved the sport, he loved the team camaraderie. He thrived on pushing everyone else to be the best that they could be, and he always gave everything he could,” his mother said.
“It was like he had fallen in love the second he played. He loved it.”
Wright’s passion for lacrosse was a labor of love in more than one way – coming from a single-parent household, he worked multiple jobs as an attempt to offset the costs of playing lacrosse and hockey so that he didn’t place the financial burden on his mother.
Walker hopes other hard-working children will be helped by the foundation.
"I think that giving some kids (opportunity) that may not have the ability, or that would have to work extra hard like Clay did, that would mean a lot to him,” Walker said. “We worked hard together to get him what he wanted and what he loved, and having other kids be able to play without stressing, without having to work as hard as we did would mean a lot."
A way to give back
Growing up together both with single mothers, Feiler said he and Wright often had to work multiple jobs and save money however they could. Wright wouldn’t want to see any athlete today miss out on an opportunity due to not being able to afford it, Feiler said.
Wright’s mother agreed. She recalled that conversation she had with her son four days before he died, one that showcased his interest in helping others. Wright asked Walker to read a paragraph he had written about wanting to help and feeling like he had more to give.
"He said to me that day, 'I want to give back. I want to build houses for people, I want to do things for others. I want to be the kind of guy that offers to stop and help an old lady cross the street’. And he did those things,” she said.
“This (scholarship) will really be a great way for Clay to be able to give back, which is really what he wanted to do," Walker added.
Though nothing will bring her son back, Walker said seeing the scholarship in his memory and knowing Wright can continue to make an impact on others means more than she could put into words.
"When you lose a child, the thing that you don't want is for them to be forgotten. So to know that these boys are going to make sure that his name is not forgotten, there really are no words to describe that these young men are keeping his love for lacrosse and helping others alive,” she said.
“I just can’t describe what that means as a mom."