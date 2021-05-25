The Verona Common Council is looking for a new District 2 alder.
Ald. Katie Kohl (Dist. 2), who represents the area west of North Main Street, announced her resignation at the Monday, May 24, council meeting.
Kohl, who has been an alder since 2018 and the council’s representative on the Plan Commission, said it was time for her to slow down and focus on her family. She called it a tough decision.
“My one daughter is going to high school and my other daughter is going to middle school, and time is just getting away from me,” she told the Press.
Kohl would have been up for reelection in April 2020, and her last meeting is expected to be June 28. She said her favorite projects during her time as alder included working to allow chickens in city limits and encouraging more workforce housing.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time as an alderperson and enjoyed seeing what it takes to make a city function,” she told the council.
To fill the vacant seat, the council decided to use a similar process as it has the past two vacancies – the August 2018 appointment of Christine Posey (D-1) and the April 2020 appointment of Charlie Ryan (D-2).
People interested in the alder seat can submit a resume by June 23 and answer nine questions posted on the city’s website (ci.verona.wi.us) about why the person is interested and their goals as an alder.
At the June 28 council meeting, the applicants can address the council for an open interview for three minutes, with a vote to follow. The first meeting for the new alder would be July 12.