A developer is hoping eliminating the fourth story of a development it’s planning for West Verona Avenue is enough to get the Plan Commission to change its mind about the plan.
A public hearing for the proposed Klassik Development at 410 and 420 W. Verona Ave. is on the agenda for the upcoming Monday, Dec. 7, Plan Commission meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. This is the third time the commission plans to review the Northpointe Development’s general development plan for the site, which is part of a planned redevelopment of more than 20 acres along West Verona Avenue that would involve millions of dollars in taxpayer funding to four developers.
The commission postponed a vote in September and recommended against approving it in October over concerns that included the height of the building and insufficient green space and parking.
Any commission recommendation would go to the Common Council for review. The council has planned a special meeting for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Changes to the latest proposal include a reduction of the building’s height from four stories to three and fewer apartments, from 80 units to 63. The majority of the units, 50 in total, would be considered affordable housing under federal definitions with the remaining being market rate, and the latest plan adds green space and a fenced in playground.
The application states the development will have between no less than nearly 5,000 square feet of commercial space; Old National Bank, which occupies a standalone building on the site, has secured a portion of that space, including a drive-thru.
The general development plan is the second of three public steps in the planned-unit development process. During that stage, developers define the size of buildings, locations and uses, as well as the location of roads and stormwater controls. Common Council approval of that step essentially ensures the company can build a project substantially similar to what has been approved.
The last step is the precise implementation plan, which provides finer details, such as building materials and colors, lighting, landscaping and utility and stormwater engineering. The precise implementation plan requires another review by the commission, a public hearing and approval by the council.
Construction could start as early as fall 2021, with tenants occupying the building in fall 2022, the application states. The development is directly across from the Sugar Creek land, which the city has invested more than $4 million already into, and opposite the Sugar Creek Commons site, for which the city has promised more than $3 million to another developer.
The 50 workforce housing units would be available to households earning 30-60% of the county median income and will target households of varying sizes, as well as veterans, the application states.
Dane County has committed $1.15 million to fund the affordable housing in the project, which comes with a sustainable design features requirement. The plan states the building will have a solar system that will offset up to 90% of the building’s common area electrical usage.
The developer plans to apply for tax-increment financing from the city to accommodate for the remaining financial gap, the application states. TIF is a public financing tool that pools increased taxes of various underlying jurisdictions to spur development.