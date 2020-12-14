A controversial West Verona Avenue project has earned the city's approval in a reversal of an Oct. 12 vote.
The Verona Common Council unanimously approved Northpointe’s development plan for the Klassik redevelopment during a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 9. This was Northpointe’s third time presenting to the council. Alders shot it down in a 5-3 vote over concerns with the proposed four-story height of the apartment building.
During previous reviews of the plan, alders on both the Plan Commission and council cited concerns about the height of the building, insufficient green space, traffic and parking. Northpointe came back to the city with a three-story 63 unit apartment with 4,970 square feet of commercial space at 410 and 420 West Verona Ave.
Northpointe’s original proposal had 80 apartments and 9,319 square feet of commercial space.
The development will require another vote by council to consider to approve a implementation plan with finer details, such as architecture, landscaping and lighting. But the general development plan approved Dec. 9 promises the developer that the project can proceed as long as its final plan is substantially similar to what has been approved.
However, still to be determined is how much money the city is willing to contribute to the project. The developer's November submission states it plans to apply for tax-increment financing to help it put affordable housing units on the site. TIF is a public financing tool that pools increased taxes of various underlying jurisdictions to spur development.
Construction could start as early as fall 2021, with tenants occupying the building in fall 2022, the application states.
Old National Bank, which occupies a standalone building on the site, has secured a portion of the commercial space, including a drive-thru.
The majority of the units, 50 in total, would be considered affordable housing under federal definitions with the remaining being market rate, and the latest plan adds green space and a fenced-in playground, which satisfied one of the concerns alders had.
At the Dec. 9 meeting, alders voiced their appreciation for the developer’s willingness to change the plan.
“I’m really pleased to see a developer who was willing to make modifications and listen to feedback not only from the city and plan commission but from the neighbors,” Ald. Kate Cronin (Dist. 3) said. “I really do think this is going to be a really good addition to West Verona Avenue.”
Ald. Chad Kemp (D-1) echoed those statements and said the developer put in the extra effort to talk to neighbors and is a sign it cares about residents in Verona.
Dane County has committed $1.15 million to fund the affordable housing in the project, which comes with a sustainable design features requirement.