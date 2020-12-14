A Verona woman who had been convicted of reckless homicide in the September 2007 death of a 4 month old infant in her care will not get a new trial.
In a Dec. 8 news release from the Dane County district attorney’s office, Rock County Circuit Judge Daniel T. Dillion denied Jennifer Hancock’s motion for a new trial. It states she was not entitled to a new trial on the basis of newly discovered evidence, nor did she receive ineffective assistance of trial counsel.
Dillon issued the denial of a new trial for Hancock after three physicians testified who supported the medical integrity of Hancock’s conviction, the news release stated.
The motion for a new trial that Hancock’s attorneys filed in February 2019 argued that medical experts used outdated scientific theories in the original July 2009 trial, the news release said. It also argued her attorney made mistakes and that the medical examiner’s changed opinion was enough to warrant a new trial.
“Hancock’s postconviction motion relied upon dubious medical claims that have been rejected by numerous medical societies and organizations,” Dillon wrote in the news release.
A Dane County jury found Hancock to be guilty for reckless homicide in April 2009. The child, Lincoln Wilber, had been under Hancock’s care at her Fairview Terrace home and failed to wake up from his nap, Hancock told investigators. Medical examinations later determined he had a broken femur, a fractured skull and brain damage.
Despite the testimony of a neurosurgeon that the fracture and brain injuries could have been caused at birth, the jury determined in 2009 she was the only person who could have caused the injuries that led to the boy's death, a 2009 Verona Press story states.
Circuit Court Judge David Flanagan sentenced Hancock in July 2009 to 13 years in prison, with seven years of extended supervision afterward. Hancock's husband later divorced her and moved to Illinois, abandoning the home, which the city eventually tore down after a winter pipe break caused irreparable damage to the lower level.
Hancock’s attorneys filed an appeal in 2014, a month after the Wisconsin State Journal ran a two-part series on the case, but the appeals court affirmed the lower court’s decision in 2016, according to online court records. The motion for a new trial was filed in February 2019.
Rock County court held the hearings for a new trial in November 2019, where state forensic pathologist Michael Stier testified on an altered stance. During Hancock’s trial in 2009, Stier had testified that her actions were the definitive cause of Wilber’s death after the autopsy he conducted, which did not report a skull fracture.
His new stance presented to Dillion was that he could not say for sure that either the bleeding in Wilber’s brain or his leg injury were the result of abusive trauma. He had previously made that statement in a Medill Justice Project investigation.
Dillon thanked Wilber’s parents, Erin and Benjy Wilber, in the news release for their presence at court during the proceedings to honor their child’s memory despite it requiring them to relive the pain of losing their son.
“I know that nothing my office or the courts do will be able to take away their pain and their loss, but I am humbled by their support for my office’s efforts,” Dillon wrote. “They are wonderful people and they did not deserve to have their child taken from them.”