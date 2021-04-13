After more than a year of virtual Common Council meetings, city leaders are discussing when and how to bring them back in person.
After city staff requested feedback, the council discussed the topic briefly at the Monday, April 12, meeting but did not take any action.
City administrator Adam Sayre said the city has the capacity to hold hybrid meetings with some people virtual and some people in person. Some alders, however, had concerns about potential technical issues with a hybrid system.
Alds. Kate Cronin (Dist. 3) and Heather Reekie (D-4) said they’ve had experiences with hybrid meetings and preferred either all in person or all virtual.
Mayor Luke Diaz said he is in favor of a hybrid model because it would allow for more access but understands problems related to technology.
Sayre did not provide a timeline for the possible return but said that it would be based on COVID-19 guidelines with the county.