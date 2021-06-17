The driver of a semi truck was hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 151 for several hours Thursday.
According to a Verona Fire Department news release, crews responded at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, June 17 to a semi truck and trailer facing the wrong direction on the highway and caught in the barrier cable after avoiding debris in the road. Fluid was leaking from the truck, but no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Law enforcement shut down the southbound lanes and diverted traffic for around two hours.
According to the news release, the sole occupant of the truck was transported to a local hospital by Fitchrona EMS.