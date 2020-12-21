Verona business owner Phil Hoechst announced his candidacy for Verona Common Council in the election set for Tuesday, April 6.
The Dist. 3 seat, which represents the area east of N. Main and Paoli Street and west of the Ice Age Trail is represented by Kate Cronin and Charlotte Jerney, the latter of which is not seeking reelection.
Hoechst said in a Dec. 14 news release he envisions a thriving downtown business district for the city, after owning and operating Hop Haus Brewing Company with his wife on South Main Street since 2015.
He wants to attract more restaurants and local shops, while simultaneously supporting businesses that already exist, according to the release.
“Verona needs to have an area it recognizes as ‘downtown’ in order for businesses to thrive off of one another,” Hoechst said in the release. “We see small neighboring cities with thriving downtowns which is why Verona needs to invest in attracting new businesses to its own successful and sustainable downtown.”
Hoechst and his wife Sara moved to her hometown, Verona, in 2012 and launched their business in 2015, the release states. He said he is familiar with the workings of city government after attending city council meetings for business permits and planning.
He is a graduate of Madison West High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning undergraduate degrees in zoology and psychology, and a PhD in physical therapy.
They have two sons who attend Sugar Creek Elementary School.
As a first-time candidate, Hoechst cites changing careers, launching a new business, and increasing community involvement as traits that will help him adapt quickly to the hectic schedule of an alderperson.
“As a Verona business owner, I know what a great city this is, but I also see the potential we have to make it even better,” Hoechst said.