Will “third time’s the charm” be true for this year’s rescheduled Hometown Days?
As the live music and carnival rides drew to a close in June 2019, little did organizers know it’d be more than two years before the next time the annual festival took place. The popular Verona festival is now scheduled for Sept. 3-5 at Hometown USA Festival Park, a change from the June 4-6 dates announced last year when the 2020 event was canceled.
“While there was still a very slight outside chance the Public Health Department would open things up enough to hold the popular community event, we decided to push it back so there was a real chance of the festival happening,” Verona Chamber of Commerce director Le Jordan wrote in a Chamber email.
Organized by the Chamber the past few years, the event has been a longstanding tradition, going back to the 1972 celebration of Verona’s 125th anniversary. It includes a carnival and rides, live music, a food court and beer tent, petting farm, the Hometown Hustle Twilight 5K, a parade and a fireworks show.
Last year, the Chamber had first postponed festivities from June 5-7 to Aug. 21-23. But then Jordan said the Chamber would not legally be able to hold the annual three-day festival under the Public Health Madison and Dane County mass gathering restrictions in response to COVID-19.
That move did not impact the Chamber financially, Jordan told the Press at the time. The vendors that provide rented items such as tents and porta potties transferred the deposits to this year.
The Chamber has rebooked everything including bands, the magician, petting zoo, the children’s singer, carnival and fireworks, Jordan told the Press.
“The major, normal things are all booked and in place,” she said.
The bands have changed a little bit due to their availability, she said. Booked music acts include The Jimmys, Kings of Radio, Your Mom, and WheelHouse.
Some new additions are in the works this year including a raffle to be held for approximately six weeks prior to the event with prizes such as an Apple Watch, iPad and a flat-screen television. There will be a limited number of tickets for better chances of winning, Jordan said. There will be more seating in the beer tent for patrons to sit and listen to music on Saturday and Sunday, and the Chamber plans to show the Badgers game.
While not confirmed yet, the Chamber is also considering hosting an ultimate frisbee tournament, Jordan said.
The yearly festival financially supports more than a dozen local civic and community groups, Jordan said.