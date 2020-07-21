Despite an initially optimistic outlook by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, Hometown Days 2020 is canceled.
The festival has been rescheduled to June 4-6, 2021, executive director Le Jordan told the Press.
Chamber personnel made that call Thursday, July 16, and announced publicly Monday, July 20. They had first postponed festivities from June 5-7 to Aug. 21-23. Jordan said the Chamber would not legally be able to hold the annual three-day festival under the Public Health Madison and Dane County mass gathering restrictions in response to COVID-19.
She also said the Chamber has re-booked its live music talent for 2021 including Cherry Pie, The Rotation, Myles Talbott Dyad and WheelHouse.
The move fortunately hasn’t impacted the Chamber financially, Jordan said. The vendors that provide rented items such as tents and porta potties transferred deposits to next year.
“That was a nice thing, that was one of the reasons we waited so late to cancel,” Jordan said. “We were in a different position than other events, where the closer you got to the event you might have to pay 25 or 50 percent to vendors – but we were in a position where none of vendors were holding us to that.”
Jordan said even under the statewide Badger Bounce Back plan, the Chamber couldn’t have held the festival, or even if the Forward Dane plan reached Phase 3.
She said the festival financially supports more than a dozen local civic and community groups.
“Obviously we’re very disappointed we can’t have it because not only is it fun, but it provides funding for a lot of groups in Verona and a lot of those groups are hurting anyway,” she said. “But to not have this funding is tough, so we held off as long as we could.”
The Chamber is looking into ways to organize an online fundraising effort for the Verona area nonprofits affected by the loss of fundraising during Hometown Days. Jordan said that a couple bands would be willing to help out, but at this point, there is nothing formally in the works.