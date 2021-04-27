The City of Verona Common Council started its second meeting since the April 6 election with new member Phil Hoechst.
Hoechst represents District 3, which is east of North Main and Paoli streets and west of the Ice Age Trail. He ran unopposed after Charlotte Jerney did not seek reelection.
Hoechst and his wife Sara moved to Verona in 2012 and launched their downtown business, Hop Haus, in 2015. Hoechst will fill Jerney’s seats on the Personnel and Senior Services committees. Ald. Christine Posey (D-1) will take Jerney’s seat on the Tourism Commission.
On Tuesday, April 20, the city reappointed members of its committees and commissions, with the appointments mostly unchanged. Bridget Krueger, an assistant vice president with State Bank of Cross Plains, will succeed Craig Coleman on the Verona Economic Development Commission.