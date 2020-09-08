A preliminary hearing for a Madison man accused of killing his 13 year old daughter has been postponed due to a lack of legal counsel.
According to online court records, Travis Christianson, 44, did not have a lawyer as of Aug. 25, three days before his scheduled preliminary hearing. As a result, Christianson’s preliminary hearing was turned into a status conference, where he then advised judge Frank Remington during a videoconference call he had completed the paperwork for a county-appointed lawyer.
The next status conference is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10. The court told Christianson to have a lawyer set up by that date.
Police arrested Christianson at his home on the 3000 block of Dorchester Way on Thursday, July 30, and was charged for the murder of his 13 year old daughter Addrianna, a Savanna Oaks Middle School student, as well as attempted first degree homicide after he allegedly stabbed his wife Dawn on her arms after she came back from getting beer for him. Both are felony charges, with the intentional homicide carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.