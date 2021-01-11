Grease is helpful for cooking, but apparently isn’t the greatest for city sewer pipes.
Excess grease that has been dumped into pipes and made its way into the city sewer system caused the 3,800 gallons of untreated wastewater to leak on the southeast side of the city on Jan. 4, city public works director Theran Jacobson told the Press.
The two pipes that run underneath Badger Mill Creek are six-inches in diameter -- meaning the accumulated amount of grease that city residents have put down their drains was enough to block the pipes until the untreated wastewater seeped from the manholes onto an undeveloped piece of land north of Arbor Vitae Lane.
Jacobson said he found about the wastewater seepage when he arrived at the office 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. After mobilizing a crew of public works maintenance workers, which consisted of supervisors and six people, the pipes were unclogged and the mess was cleaned up by 10 a.m.
“I have a good crew that takes care of these things quickly, efficiently and got the job done,” Jacobson said.
The site of the leak, which was just west of Old PB and east of Veterans and Neff parks, was away from walking paths and did not pose a danger to residents or neighbors – although people should be cautious when walking in the area, Jacobson said. After the leak was remediated, Jacobson said he notified the state Department of Natural Resources later that day.
The water that seeped into the ground and creek had but no solids, Jacobson said.
Because of contractual agreements between the DNR and the city’s wastewater treatment plant, staff are required to report spills to the state, Tom Bauman, a water specialist from the state DNR, told the Press.
“Based on the volume of water and the location, we do not anticipate any significant impact to the ground water or the creek at this time,” he said.
The city had already planned to remove the siphon pipes as part of the eastside sewer sanitary replacement project. Siphon pipes, similar to what is under a household sink, is a gravity line that moves water by elevation. Jacobson said siphon pipes are a maintenance disaster and are more prone to clogging because of the curved structure of the pipes.
After the sewer project is complete, the sewer connection is going directly to the new eastside intercept, Jacobson explained.
In a sanitary sewer overflow, 3,800 gallons is a relatively small amount of water, Jacobson said. The spills that occur in larger communities can be up to tens of thousands; sometimes upto a million gallons of wastewater leaking into communities.
He hasn’t heard of any large leakes like that in Verona, and hopes not to.
“It is not easy and it is not fun, but it is part of what we do,” Jacobson said.