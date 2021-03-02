The teary, red eyes from freshman point guard Taylor Stremlow told the story.
Even in an underdog role against top-seeded Germantown in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal, the Verona Area High School girls basketball team had bigger expectations before their 76-57 loss to the Warhawks on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
While few expected a run to the state tournament for the first time since the Wildcats won the gold ball in 2016, this collection of 11 teenagers believed they could win it all.
For Verona (8-5), a team with four freshmen and three sophomores, an unexpected run to the state tournament capped an improbable season that was delayed by a COVID-19 pandemic where socially distanced practices and mask wearing became the norm.
The sting in losing served as a reminder of how there are more important aspects than basketball, as the team brought Verona coach Angie Murphy’s family and friends together as her mother, Leenar Halbieb, battles pancreatic cancer.
“For us to even be here is a celebration,” Murphy said. “This is something so special we didn’t think we would even get. It’s hard to explain to them how amazing this really is. What a blessing they gave me, my family and mom. We enjoyed the ride.”