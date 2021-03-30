Election 2020 covid

Early voting goes through April 2

Early voting in the city and town of Verona will end Friday, April 2.

The city’s hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, and the town will offer early voting from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In-person absentee voting will be offered at City Hall, 111 Lincoln St. for city residents, and at the town hall, 7669 Hwy. PD, for town residents.

No in-person absentee voting is allowed the day before the election, Monday, April 5.

For questions about in-person absentee voting, call city deputy clerk Kayla Martin at 845-6495, and town clerk Teresa Withee at 845-7187.

Unlike last year’s April election – which almost wasn’t, but was back on within a few hours– but this year, you can be confident in this year’s spring general election happening on its scheduled date.

The spring general election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. On the ballot in the greater Verona area will be a five-way race for Verona Area Board of Education between incumbents Carolyn Jahnke and Kalyanna Williams and three newcomers Jen Murphy, John Porco and Nicole Vafadari; there will also be a contested race in the Town of Verona for a Supervisor 2 seat between incumbent Mike Duerst and David Lonsdorf.

Other contested races include one for Dane County executive, and a state-wide race for the state Department of Public Instruction Superintendent of Schools between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.

All City of Verona candidates, one in each aldermanic district, are all running unopposed, as is Outside Cities seat holder Meredith Stier Christensen, Town of Verona chair Mark Geller and Supervisor 1 incumbent Tom Mathies.

Ballots will also include a slate of Dane County Circuit Court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.

-- Kimberly Wethal

