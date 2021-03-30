Unlike last year’s April election – which almost wasn’t, but was back on within a few hours– but this year, you can be confident in this year’s spring general election happening on its scheduled date.
The spring general election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. On the ballot in the greater Verona area will be a five-way race for Verona Area Board of Education between incumbents Carolyn Jahnke and Kalyanna Williams and three newcomers Jen Murphy, John Porco and Nicole Vafadari; there will also be a contested race in the Town of Verona for a Supervisor 2 seat between incumbent Mike Duerst and David Lonsdorf.
Other contested races include one for Dane County executive, and a state-wide race for the state Department of Public Instruction Superintendent of Schools between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.
All City of Verona candidates, one in each aldermanic district, are all running unopposed, as is Outside Cities seat holder Meredith Stier Christensen, Town of Verona chair Mark Geller and Supervisor 1 incumbent Tom Mathies.
Ballots will also include a slate of Dane County Circuit Court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.