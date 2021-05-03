A raccoon caused an Alliant Energy power outage Friday, April 30, after it accessed a substation just north of the City of Verona.
The power went out for around 11,500 customers, including Epic and parts of southwest Madison, Fitchburg and Middleton, around 9:30 p.m. It was out for a little more than two hours after the raccoon accessed the substation at McKee and Hwy. M, according to a May 2 article from the Wisconsin State Journal.
On the west side of the city, Epic Systems relied on generators to keep its software servers afloat until power was restored to the campus at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the story states.
Small animals have temporarily knocked out power in Verona before through accessing electrical equipment – in both 2011 and 2015, squirrels were to blame for damage to transformers or substation equipment that resulted in outages for hundreds of homes and businesses.