The owner of Liberty Business Park is hoping to turn the former Fisher King Winery into an event center for public and private rentals.
The proposed event center at 1105 Laser Street, Suite 101, could be used for company parties, luncheons, weddings, bridal showers and community gatherings, according to a permit application filed with the city by David Reinke. It has an estimated dining capacity of 177, with 65 parking spaces.
The application states that staff could shuttle guests from the event center to nearby hotels. The initial plan for the Hyatt Place at Liberty Business Park initially was to share a parking lot with an event center.
The Plan Commission reviewed the permit at its Jan. 4 meeting and unanimously recommended approval of the permit to the Common Council, which could vote on the permit as early as Jan. 11.
The former winery closed in October after owners Alwyn and Kate Fitzgerald said the impact of being closed or operating in a reduced capacity for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and sluggish retail sales made it impossible to stay open.
The space will be open as needed and the hours will vary. at its Jan. 4 meeting.
The council could be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.