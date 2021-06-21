Former Unified Newspaper Group reporter Bill Livick has died, less than three years after his retirement from full-time reporting.
Livick, 65, suffered a heart attack Friday, June 18, his longtime girlfriend, Beth Gehred, confirmed to the Press on Monday. Livick retired in 2018 and had moved to the northern part of the state to continue his active, outdoorsy lifestyle.
During his retirement in Ashland, Livick continued to write on occasion for Unified Newspaper Group, where he had worked for 18 years starting in 2000. He had been an education reporter in Verona and Oregon, the editor in Oregon, a local government reporter for Stoughton and Verona and a community reporter during that time.
Livick was known for his meticulous writing and close working relationships with his sources. Though his job often entailed digging into fine details and nuances of politics, he most enjoyed writing arts and entertainment stories and profiles of people. He also wrote for the Janesville Gazette for 20 years as a freelance restaurant reviewer for the Madison area.
Among the major stories Livick covered were Oregon’s flooding in 2008, the village’s alcohol license controversies, Stoughton’s debate over the demolition of the historic blacksmith shop and the highly contentious Kettle Park West plans, which led to advisory referendums. All of those topics earned him statewide awards.
Livick also particularly enjoyed writing about the Stoughton Opera House and Gazebo Musikk festival, especially when he got the opportunity to interview musicians, as well as the Verona Area Performing Arts Series.
Retired longtime Oregon village administrator Mike Gracz called him “one of the best local reporters I worked with” during his career.
“He was just a wonderful person to talk to and a very ethical reporter,” Gracz said. “Super nice guy.”
Livick was a late bloomer as a journalist, starting his career at the age of 40.
A member of the Janesville High School Class of 1974, Livick spent much of his early adult life traveling all over the United States, Europe and the Middle East.
“He had read a book about vagabonding and really took it to heart,” Gehred said.
He earned a degree in journalism from UW-Madison 1990 and then moved to Gallup, New Mexico, where he taught high school journalism and English on a Navajo reservation. He enjoyed seven-hour-long mountain biking trips while there, enjoying the scenery, Gehred said, adding that he adopted five wild reservation dogs while there and brought them back to Wisconsin.
“He couldn’t bear seeing animals not being taken care of,” Gehred said.
He joined Unified Newspaper Group after returning to the Madison area in 2000, covering education in Verona and Oregon, and then succeeded Jim Winter as the Observer’s editor in 2006.
After a staff reorganization in 2011, Livick began covering Stoughton city politics while keeping his beat with the Oregon Village Board. That change in his duties prompted a small demonstration outside the Observer’s North Main Street office of readers expressing their support for him as the paper’s editor.
His last year’s work with UNG earned him first- and third-place awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for enterprise/interpretive reporting, which are stories that dig more deeply into an issue than the news of the day, and a second-place award for overall reporting on local government, something he won several awards for during his time at UNG.
After retiring, he moved to Ashland to serve as a kayak guide for tours of the Apostle Islands, but a fifth surgery on a nagging shoulder injury forced him to turn to mountain biking and hiking to stay active.
“He died happy,” Gehred said. “He was at a place he loved and doing the things he loved.”
A memorial service has been planned for July 10 near Janesville, with details still being planned as of Monday afternoon.