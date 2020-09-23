The Verona Fire Department is planning to change its staffing structure after nearly five months with a new chief.
The Verona Fire Department is recruiting for a new full time battalion chief position, which would replace the previous deputy position Daniel Machotka vacated when he was officially promoted to chief in May.
The battalion chief will have a slight change of duties and increase the managerial staff to three, Machotka told the Press. The application for the position is open until Oct. 11.
Before the Police and Fire Commission promoted Machotka, the Verona Fire Department had a chief, two deputy chiefs who were full time and two assistants who were part time. Now, the department has the fire chief and an assistant — leading to an increased demand for another full time position, Machotka said.
The battalion chief will assist the department in maintaining the policy and procedures of the department, training, inspections and managing staff. The battalion chief will also manage scenes on larger calls and manage the team when multiple calls come to the department.
The salary listed on theonline application ranges from $66,629.30 to $82,778.95 annually, which can be found on the City of Verona’s website.