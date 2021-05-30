The Sugar River Watershed is in line for an upgrade after Dane County received a five-year federal conservation grant for phosphorus removal, totaling more than $1.8 million to start later this year.
The Department of Agriculture awarded the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department a Natural Resource Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program grant, announced in a Wednesday, May 26 county news release.
The county received a similar grant in 2015 to address phosphorus in the Yahara Watershed, while this grant will extend work and funding to agricultural producers in the Sugar River watershed, “building new partnerships and protecting valuable fishery and recreational waters of the Sugar River.”
At least 70% of the grant funds must be used for this direct financial assistance to producers, according to the news release. Agricultural producers in these watersheds can apply for funding assistance to install conservation practices.
The project is a partnership between Dane County, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Yahara WINS, Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, and Clean Lakes Alliance to work with agricultural producers in the Yahara and Sugar River Watersheds to improve soil health and protect water quality.
“The additional resources available for projects in the watershed as part of the grant will be invaluable to help further advance improvements to soil health and reduce runoff,” said Martye Griffin, director of ecosystem services at MMSD and president of Yahara WINS. “It will also allow current resources available in the watershed to be leveraged even further to see more activities in the landscape leading toward the outcomes we want -- clean water.”