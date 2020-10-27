Epic Systems Corporation granted five departments more than $137,000 from its annual 2020 grant pool.
The awards were announced at the Monday, Oct. 26 Common Council meeting and included $50,000 for a third polling place in 2022; $30,000 to add anti-idle equipment to a Fitch-Rona EMS ambulance; $20,740 to upgrade 37 Verona Police Department radios and squad cars; and $12,100 to the Verona Fire Department for a new virtual message board to add to a traffic vehicle.
Badger Prairie Needs Network also requested $120,000 for carport equipment to continue their curbside pick up options during the winter months and in poor weather.
The City Clerk’s office requested $50,000 to add a third polling place for elections starting in 2022. The application states the money would be used for voting equipment, storage containers, signage and lease payments.
The city currently has two polling locations -- the Verona Public Library and City Hall. The third polling location is necessary with the growing Verona population and to accommodate social distancing, the application states.
In its application, Fitch-Rona EMS stated it wanted to install anti-idle equipment on its new ambulance to reduce emissions while still providing power to its equipment.
Fitch-Rona EMS responded to 3,400 calls in 2019, and in most cases the ambulance must be kept running during calls for patients, and to provide power to emergency lighting, radio and communications, the application states. The new anti-idle equipment will provide power for the vehicle without requiring the ambulance to idle, therefore reducing carbon emissions.
The new message board requested by the Verona Fire Department has the ability to be mounted to vehicles blocking traffic at incidents on the highway. The message board will hopefully slow traffic and create a safer working environment for first responders, the application states.
With upgrades to 37 radios owned by the Verona Police Department, officers will be able to better communicate with other agencies such as Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Fitchburg Police Department and the Madison Police Department. The upgrades allow access to other radio channels. A portion of the grant will also be used for squad car upgrades such as a light filter and a park-kill module.
Epic awarded BPNN $25,000 of its $120,000 request, which executive director Marcia Kasieta said was “very generous.” BPNN will use its award to continue operations that have increased in number since the pandemic hit the US earlier this year.
To assist with curbside pick up, BPNN constructed a carport that can shield volunteers from inclement weather as they bring items to patrons' cars.