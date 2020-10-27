City staff are planning to hold a public meeting prior to the November start of construction of the eastside sanitary sewer interceptor.
The virtual public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, on Zoom and can be accessed through a computer, tablet, smartphone or by dialing in.
The project will replace the intercepting gravity sanitary sewer system installed in the early 1960’s on the west and north side of the Badger Mill Creek, constructing the new system on the east and south side.
The project is expected to start Nov. 2, and will continue through October 2021.
Traffic disruptions are expected on Bruce Street, Investment Court, Melody Circle, Arbor Vitae Place and the Ice Age Trail. Detours will be posted, according to the City of Verona’s website.
To join by phone, call 301-715-8592 and enter webinar ID 912 5481 3655. To join through a computer or tablet visit zoom.us/j/91254813655 and use webinar ID, 912 5481 3655.
For information, contact Theran Jacobson, the director of public works at 845-6695 or by email at theran.jacobson@ci.verona.wi.us.