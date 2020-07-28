Early voting will start this week at Verona City Hall.
Residents can vote early at 111 Lincoln St. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, through Friday, July 31, and from Monday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 7.
People are strongly encouraged to vote absentee to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, according to a memo from the city.
The deadline to make a request for an absentee ballot by mail, email, online or fax is Thursday, Aug. 6. Voters who are considered indefinitely confined have until Friday, Aug. 7, to request an absentee ballot.
Ballots can be deposited in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot in addition to being mailed back.
To request an absentee ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov.