There will be at least two seats in the greater Verona area that won’t have an incumbent running in April.
Ald. Charlotte Jerney (Dist. 3) won’t seek re-election to her City of Verona Common Council seat, and neither will At-Large Verona Area Board of Education member Tom Duerst, who has been on the board for 15 years and was at one time the school board president.
“It’s really with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to not seek re-election as a school board member, I feel it’s time to turn this over to someone else,” Duerst said in a news release from the district. “It really has been an honor and privilege for me to serve the Verona Area School District for 15 years. I want to thank everybody who has supported me, allowing me to serve our community in this capacity.”
Three other Common Council members – Alds. Christine Posey (D-1), Heather Reekie (D-4) and Charlie Ryan (D-2) – told the Press they plan to run for re-election, as does school board vice president Meredith Stier Christensen and board member Kalyanna Williams, and Town of Verona chair Mark Geller and board supervisor Tom Mathies.
Others are undecided, a trend not uncommon – At-Large school board member Carolyn Jahnke told the Press on Monday, Nov. 30, that she had yet to decide on whether she plans to run for re-election. A handful of people had not gotten back to Press reporters by the print deadline.
Incumbents have until the last week of December to formally declare their intent to not run again.
For most local and county governmental bodies, the first day aspiring candidates can start circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures is Sunday, Dec. 1. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot, and most nominations must be fully completed and turned in to each respective organization clerk or agency by the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Nomination papers that are circulated prior to Dec. 1 will not be counted toward a candidate’s total number of signatures.
Candidates must file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures on nomination papers for their respective jurisdiction; otherwise, the District Attorney would have the right to file a complaint for campaigning without being registered.
The spring election, held Tuesday, April 6, will feature local races and races for the Dane County executive and the state Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Dane County
Dane County executive Joe Parisi will run for his third term in April 2021, citing the county's need for coordination in COVID-19 recovery as the main focus of his campaign.
Parisi was first elected to the county executive seat in 2011 during a special election after former executive Kathleen Falk announced her resignation. He then won two additional terms in 2013 and 2017.
In a news release from Tuesday, Nov. 17, Parisi said that the COVID-19 pandemic has tested Dane County residents and has torn at the fabric of our well-beings.
“The challenges before us from this pandemic are like none we have faced in our lifetime,” he said in the release. “They also present great opportunities to do what we do best in Dane County – bring people together, get work done, and deliver tangible results.”
Parisi, a Dane County native, was previously a state Assembly Representative for the 48th district and county clerk. U.S. Rep Mark Pocan (WI-02) and state Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) are co-chairing Parisi’s campaign.
““Under Executive Parisi’s leadership, Dane County has led the state with our humanitarian response to the current health crisis,” Stubbs said in the news release. “Only weeks into the pandemic, the County Executive put together initiatives to help renters, small businesses, food pantries and daycare centers weather the storm.”
There are no County Board of Supervisors elections this year; those are held in even-numbered years.
There are four documents that a person is required to fill out when seeking candidacy for the Dane County executive: a Campaign Finance Registration statement form that should be filled out prior to announcing intentions to run; a Declaration of Candidacy form; nomination papers that should include at least 500 signatures from the district of candidacy, and no more than 1,000; and a completed Statement of Economic Interest describing what organizations a candidate’s immediate family members are involved with, where their income comes from and what real estate is owned.
All materials must be turned in to the Dane County clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
If there are more than two candidates running for a single district, a primary election will be held to narrow the field on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Town of Verona
At least two of the seats up for re-election will have an incumbent vying for them.
Both Geller and Mathies told the Press last week that they intended to run again, and supervisor Mike Duerst had yet to answer an email from the Press by its Tuesday print deadline.
People interested in running for the two town supervisor seats will need to fill out both a declaration of candidacy and a campaign finance report prior to being on the spring ballot.
The two seats up for re-election this year are the First and Second supervisors. Both seats are At-large seats, meaning any resident over the age of 18 can run for either seat.
Verona Area School District
The four seats on the school board up for re-election include all three At-large seats and an Outside Cities seat – and there will be at least one new face come April.
Regardless of where a voter lives in the Verona Area School District, the entirety of the electorate can vote on all members up for re-election. Normally, all three At-large seats would not be up for re-election at the same time, but with the resignation of board member Debbie Biddle within a few months of starting her three-year term, the board elected to appoint Kalyanna Williams to her seat and hold a special election in 2021.
Nomination papers can be picked up at the district administration office, 700 N. Main St., and school board clerk Jahnke, deputy clerk Duerst and a third party not up for re-election will review each set of nomination forms to ensure all of their 100 signatures qualify.
Those running shouldn’t collect more than 200 signatures. The deadline to turn in all nomination forms is Tuesday, Jan. 5.
City of Verona
There will be at least one new alder come spring with Jerney deciding not to run for re-election.
Jerney was first appointed in June 2018 to mayor Luke Diaz’s seat, which he vacated after winning the mayoral election that year, and won re-election in 2019.
All city offices are two-year terms, and each of the city’s four districts has one alder up for election each year. Nominations papers can be picked up at Verona City Center, 111 Lincoln St.