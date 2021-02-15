A three-acre park is coming to downtown Verona, and developers and city staff are hoping to get feedback from the public.
The Sugar Creek Elementary School virtual public park meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The park will be located at 420 Church Ave. and the developers are expected to finish construction at the former school location in the next two years.
The developers, Steve Brown and The Alexander Company, are hosting a presentation about the overall project.
The development located on West Verona Avenue and South Marietta Street includes two, three and four story apartment buildings with a total of 215 units – about half of which are considered “affordable” by federal definitions – and 10,000 square feet of retail space.
After the presentation, attendees will be able to ask questions. After the meeting, the developers will put together a conceptual plan and the park board will make the final decision.
The developers are doing the park improvements, and once complete the park will be turned over to the city and become public land.
Dave Walker, parks and urban forestry director, said some of the ideas for the Church Avenue park discussed at the Jan. 20 parks meeting included moving the farmers market to that location, as well Concerts in the Park series held on Main Street and Harriet Park respectively.
The board talked about having playground equipment, an open space to play frisbee and a potential ice skating rink.
Walker mentioned modeling an ice skating rink after the one in Monona, which has cooling coils and allows skaters to start skating in November, and can keep ice frozen even when the air temperatue reaches up to 50 degrees.
Some questions the board is still working through, Walker said, include adding restrooms to the site and lack of parking.
Those ideas are expected to be discussed at the meeting, as well as getting input from attendees.
The other consideration is the nearby apartments, Walker said, and the developers and the park board want to be conscious of noise for residents. A concept plan presented to the Common Council and Plan Commission include trees as sound barriers.
For information, visit ci.verona.wi.us.